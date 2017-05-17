Partick Thistle v Celtic
Partick Thistle hope defender Mustapha Dumbuya will be fit for Thursday's Scottish Premiership visit of champions Celtic.
However, long-term casualties Stuart Bannigan, Gary Fraser, Jason Banton, Ryan Scully and Sean Welsh remain out.
Celtic captain Scott Brown returns from a two-match suspension.
Moussa Dembele is in light training as he recovers from a hamstring problem but remains a doubt for the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen on 27 May.
- Thistle have lost all 10 previous home matches against Celtic in the Scottish top flight since 2002
- Celtic are one goal away from 100 in the Premiership this season
- Thistle are without a victory in four games but are one of only four teams to have taken points off Celtic this season
- Celtic have 100 points with two games to go and could beat their 2001-02 tally of 103
Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "It would be a massive three points. We just want to sign off with three points in one or two of our last games.
"We have got in the top six and not won a game and that has been hugely frustrating, so it is more about our pride.
"We are not really interested in stopping Celtic in terms of that [unbeaten domestic run], it is more about three points and giving our fans something to cheer about for the end of the season."
Celtic defender Kieran Tierney: "They are one of the teams that try to play, they play from the back and they have some good players so it will be a tough game.
"They deserve their top-six finish and the last time we played them the gaffer said they were one of the better teams in the league."