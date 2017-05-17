Scottish Premiership
Partick Thistle19:45Celtic
Venue: Firhill Stadium

Partick Thistle v Celtic

Stuart Armstrong scores
Stuart Armstrong scored twice in a 4-1 win for Celtic at Firhill in December

    Partick Thistle hope defender Mustapha Dumbuya will be fit for Thursday's Scottish Premiership visit of champions Celtic.

    However, long-term casualties Stuart Bannigan, Gary Fraser, Jason Banton, Ryan Scully and Sean Welsh remain out.

    Celtic captain Scott Brown returns from a two-match suspension.

    Moussa Dembele is in light training as he recovers from a hamstring problem but remains a doubt for the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen on 27 May.

    • Thistle have lost all 10 previous home matches against Celtic in the Scottish top flight since 2002
    • Celtic are one goal away from 100 in the Premiership this season
    • Thistle are without a victory in four games but are one of only four teams to have taken points off Celtic this season
    • Celtic have 100 points with two games to go and could beat their 2001-02 tally of 103

    Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "It would be a massive three points. We just want to sign off with three points in one or two of our last games.

    "We have got in the top six and not won a game and that has been hugely frustrating, so it is more about our pride.

    "We are not really interested in stopping Celtic in terms of that [unbeaten domestic run], it is more about three points and giving our fans something to cheer about for the end of the season."

    Celtic defender Kieran Tierney: "They are one of the teams that try to play, they play from the back and they have some good players so it will be a tough game.

    "They deserve their top-six finish and the last time we played them the gaffer said they were one of the better teams in the league."

    Thursday 18th May 2017

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Celtic363240992574100
    2Aberdeen362241066343270
    3Rangers361810853411264
    4St Johnstone36167134844455
    5Hearts361210145549646
    6Partick Thistle361012143843-542
    7Ross County371013144657-1143
    8Kilmarnock37914143554-1941
    9Motherwell37108194466-2238
    10Dundee36107193856-1837
    11Hamilton37614173356-2332
    12Inverness CT36513183969-3028
