Partick Thistle v Celtic

Stuart Armstrong scored twice in a 4-1 win for Celtic at Firhill in December

Partick Thistle hope defender Mustapha Dumbuya will be fit for Thursday's Scottish Premiership visit of champions Celtic.

However, long-term casualties Stuart Bannigan, Gary Fraser, Jason Banton, Ryan Scully and Sean Welsh remain out.

Celtic captain Scott Brown returns from a two-match suspension.

Moussa Dembele is in light training as he recovers from a hamstring problem but remains a doubt for the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen on 27 May.

Thistle have lost all 10 previous home matches against Celtic in the Scottish top flight since 2002

Celtic are one goal away from 100 in the Premiership this season

Thistle are without a victory in four games but are one of only four teams to have taken points off Celtic this season

Celtic have 100 points with two games to go and could beat their 2001-02 tally of 103

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "It would be a massive three points. We just want to sign off with three points in one or two of our last games.

"We have got in the top six and not won a game and that has been hugely frustrating, so it is more about our pride.

"We are not really interested in stopping Celtic in terms of that [unbeaten domestic run], it is more about three points and giving our fans something to cheer about for the end of the season."

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney: "They are one of the teams that try to play, they play from the back and they have some good players so it will be a tough game.

"They deserve their top-six finish and the last time we played them the gaffer said they were one of the better teams in the league."