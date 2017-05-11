Swansea City right to celebrate if they survive, says boss Paul Clement

Paul Clement succeeded Francesco Guidolin as Swans manager in January, 2017

Paul Clement believes it will be appropriate to celebrate if Swansea City survive in the Premier League even if they finish 17th in the table.

Swans can stay up if they win at Sunderland on Saturday and rivals Hull City lose at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Clement said: "I just want to be in a position on Saturday evening and Sunday when they are playing each other that we have our part of the job done."

Winger Wayne Routledge could return at Sunderland after a hernia injury.

Wayne Routledge's last goal came in the Swans' 3-1 home defeat to Tottenham

Swansea are looking to capitalise on a dramatic twist last weekend as they leapfrogged Hull, who surprisingly lost 2-0 at home to already-doomed Sunderland before the Swans beat Everton 1-0.

Even though this is the Swans' sixth season in the top flight, Clement believes survival would justify a celebration.

He said: "Go right back to the start of the season, I was not here.

"If you said Swansea are going to stay up and there's going to be massive celebrations, people may think that is not great, you don't want to hear that.

"But in the context of the situation - three managers in one year, bottom at the halfway point with only 12 points and a massive amount of goals conceded - I think, absolutely 'yes' we can celebrate if we stay in the league."

Clement's focus: "Taking care of business"

The Swans are currently one point above Hull, with a superior goal difference. Crystal Palace are not out of the relegation picture, three points above Swansea.

Clement admitted: "There are lots of different connotations. The only thing I have spoken to the players about and we are all focused on, is taking care of business on Saturday.

"We want to try and get the right result and if we do we are obviously going to put a lot of pressure on not only Hull but Crystal Palace as well."

Routledge and defender Angel Rangel returned to full training this week.

Routledge has missed the last three games with a hernia problem which required surgery. Rangel has been absent for two months with a foot problem.

"They have had a couple of days training, so medically they are fine, it is just a matter of whether I think they have enough conditioning into them and a final bit of fitness before the last two games," said Clement.

However, Swans are missing wingers Jefferson Montero and Nathan Dyer with long term injuries.

Bartley will be back

Kyle Bartley has made a big impression on loan at Elland Road, but Paul Clement wants him to remain with Swansea City

Meanwhile Clement confirmed centre back Kyle Bartley would return to the Swans this summer after his season's loan at Championship club Leeds United.

Leeds boss Garry Monk - the former Swansea City manager - has reportedly made the 25-year-old centre back a top transfer target this summer.

But Clement made it clear Bartley is in his plans for next season.

"From our point of view he is a Swansea player and I am looking forward to coming back and working with him pre-season here at Swansea," said Clement.