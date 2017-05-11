Kilmarnock interim manager Lee McCulloch re-jigs routines to add spark

Lee McCulloch's Kilmarnock are six points above the Premiership's relegation play-off spot with three games to go

Lee McCulloch may still be only interim manager at Kilmarnock but he is slowly changing how things are done.

Since taking charge after Lee Clark's departure in February, McCulloch has altered routines to help to secure Killie's Premiership status.

His latest has been to make the home dressing room out of bounds during the week in the hope it inspires the players on the day of a game.

"It's just trying to get a freshness on match day," said McCulloch.

"That's why we moved the first-team players into the away dressing at Rugby Park. You could say it's worked a little bit.

"We gave the home dressing room a bit of a facelift and we locked it up so nobody could get in there. I think it's made a slight difference but you can only be the judge of that through results."

McCulloch made this move as he looks to improve Killie's home form, which has been poor in recent years.

Kilmarnock's home league form Season Position Won Drawn Lost 2012/13 9th 5 4 10 2013/14 9th 7 3 9 2014/15 10th 7 1 10 2015/16 11th 4 4 11

So far in this campaign the Ayrshire club have won only three home matches - the least of any team in the league.

"It's just leaving no stone unturned really, going into every game," McCulloch told BBC Scotland.

"For the last four years it's been the worst in the club's history for home defeats and seven out of the last eight seasons have been the worst for home matches as well. The stats don't lie.

"It's not as if it's been there for ever. It's not as if it's somebody's fault because there have been different managers, different teams, different players, different styles. Who knows what the problem is."

The former Scotland international hopes Killie enjoy a change in home form when basement club Inverness Caledonian Thistle visit this weekend.

"A victory would be nice," admitted McCulloch.

"Its going to be a tough match. Inverness are punching well below their weight with where they are in the league table, with the players they've got. So it's just up to us to go out and put on a positive performance in front of the crowd."