Japanese club Gamba Osaka fined for fans' Nazi-like flag

Gamba are third in the J-league with 19 points from 10 games and travel to Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo on Sunday

Japanese side Gamba Osaka have been fined and reprimanded after their supporters waved a flag bearing a symbol similar to a Nazi SS insignia.

The flag, bearing a double 'S' in the style of the Nazi paramilitary force, was seen at Gamba's J-League game at city rivals Cerezo Osaka on 16 April.

The league has fined them two million yen (£13,500).

Gamba have banned members of the group responsible and issued an indefinite ban on flags and banners at games.

The club "immediately identified the supporter group in question and took swift and appropriate measures", the J-league said on its website.

"However, the club's efforts to establish a system of monitoring supporter activities and enlightening them is not enough to meet its important responsibility of preventing discriminatory action from happening," it added.

Gamba are third in the J-league with 19 points from 10 games and travel to Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo on Sunday.