Charlie Taylor: Leeds defender 'on West Brom's radar'

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has confirmed the club's interest in signing Leeds defender Charlie Taylor.

Taylor, 23, is out of contract in June and set to leave United after refusing to play in their final game of the season at Wigan.

"He's been on our radar for a bit," said Pulis.

"There are a lot of clubs interested. It could go to a tribunal but our club would rather try and sort a deal out with Leeds."

BBC Sport understands Leeds have fined Taylor two weeks' wages for his refusal to play at Wigan.

Manager Garry Monk was critical of the left-back, describing him as "naive" and saying he had been "terribly advised".

Taylor has been with Leeds since the age of nine and has made 104 first-team appearances since his debut in August 2011.

However, he told the club last summer he did not want to open talks on a new deal and then had a transfer request rejected.