Newport County: Midfielder Tom Owen-Evans signs a new deal

Tom Owen-Evans scored the winning goal for Newport in their vital 1-0 win over Exeter

Newport County midfielder Tom Owen-Evans has signed a new two-year deal to remain at Rodney Parade.

The 20-year old was a key component of the side that secured survival in League Two despite being 11 points adrift with 12 games remaining.

"I am delighted that Tom has extended his stay with us. Tom has really come of age over the course of the season," manager Mike Flynn said.

"If he continues to work hard, he will have a very good future."

Owen-Evans believes the Exiles are set for a good 2017-18 season after confirming Flynn's appointment.

"I am delighted to sign for another two years at Newport County and am looking forward to working with gaffer (Michael Flynn), Lennie (Lawrence) and Hats (Wayne Hatswell)," he said.

"After a great end to the 2016-17 season, I believe we now have the momentum to have a really successful year next year."

Newport have released Liam Angel, Marcus Beauchamp, Paul Bignot, Jack Compton, Tom Meechan, Kieran Parselle, Finlay Wood following the end of the season.

Darren Jones, who has had three spells with the club, also announced his retirement.