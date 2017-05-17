Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane is hoping to become the first Real Madrid coach to win La Liga since Jose Mourinho in 2012

Real Madrid's players are not talking about winning the title despite La Liga being in their hands with two games left, says manager Zinedine Zidane.

Second-placed Real are level on points with Barcelona, who lead because of their superior head-to-head record, but have a game in hand on their rivals.

Victory at Celta Vigo on Wednesday and at Malaga on Sunday will clinch a first title since 2012.

"We are only thinking about the Celta game," said Zidane.

The Frenchman is hoping to lead Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double after also guiding them to the final against Juventus on 3 June in Cardiff.

But first they must focus on beating 13th-placed Celta in their game in hand over Barca.

"Nobody is speaking about the title in the dressing room," said Zidane, who led Madrid to last year's Champions League in his first season in charge.

"Nobody feels like champions, we have to continue until the last minute of the last game. We haven't won anything and we will not relax."

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start despite being rested for Madrid's past four away games.

Forward Gareth Bale is still out with a calf injury, while centre-back Pepe, right-back Dani Carvajal and attacking midfielder James Rodriguez are also injured.

Central defender Nacho is available after a one-match ban was overturned by the Spanish Football Federation on appeal.