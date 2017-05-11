Zambia's Zesco United target Confederation Cup success
-
- From the section Football
Zesco United are aiming to become the first Zambian winners of the Confederation Cup after they reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last year.
They are one of 16 teams in the group stage of the Confederation Cup that begins this weekend.
Zesco open their Group C campaign at home to Egypt's Smouha on Saturday.
"If we believe in each other we can lift the trophy," said striker John Ching'andu.
The 23-year-old scored twice as Zesco reached the expanded group phase by beating Enugu Rangers of Nigeria 3-0 at home.
United had also shown spirit in the first leg as they recovered from two goals behind to force a 2-2 draw.
|Confederation Cup fixtures:
|Group A:
|Group B:
|Sat: FUS Rabat v KCCA
|Sat: CS Sfaxien v Mbabane Swallows
|Sun: Club Africain v Rivers Utd
|Sun: Platinum Stars v Mouloudia Alger
|Group C:
|Group D:
|Sat: Zesco Utd v Smouha
|Fri: SuperSport Utd v Horoya
|Sun: Recreativo Libolo v Al Hilal Obeid
|Sun: TP Mazembe v CF Mounana
Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic shares the optimism of Ching'andu.
"Smouha are a good team who I know from my days as assistant coach of TP Mazembe in the Democratic Republic of Congo," he said.
"We beat them 2-0 away and 1-0 at home in the Caf Champions League, but they were no pushovers and deserve respect."
The Egyptians edged South African Premiership leaders Wits in a one-goal tie settled by a penalty.
Title-holders TP Mazembe tackle CF Mounana of Gabon in a clash between two Champions League drop-outs.
Former Confederation Cup winners FUS Rabat of Morocco host Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), the first Ugandan club to qualify for the group stage of a continental competition.
KCCA came close to shocking title-holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the Champions League before being demoted to the Confederation Cup.
Mbabane Swallows, the first Swaziland club to make a CAF group stage, have a challenging start away to record three-time Confederation Cup winners CS Sfaxien of Tunisia Sfaxien.
The Tunisians scored seven unanswered goals in two previous home victories and Karim Aouadhi and Senegalese Mohamed Ndoye score consistently.