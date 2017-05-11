Paul Farman: Goalkeeper signs two-year deal with Lincoln

Paul Farman was instrumental in helping Lincoln reach this year's FA Cup quarter-finals.

Lincoln City goalkeeper Paul Farman has signed a two-year deal with the club.

Farman, 27, who joined from Gateshead in 2012, made 232 appearances in two spells but was out of contract following the end of the season.

He kept 22 clean sheets during Lincoln's National League title winning campaign and their impressive run to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Manager Danny Cowley acted quickly to renew his contract, which will run until the summer of 2019.