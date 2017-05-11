Tom Rogic: Treble bid won't distract Celtic from Dons clash, says midfielder

Tom Rogic spent four months on the sidelines this season with ankle damage

Tom Rogic insists Celtic won't be distracted by the Scottish Cup final, as they prepare to face their showpiece opponents Aberdeen on Friday.

Brendan Rodgers' side face the Dons at Hampden on 27 May, bidding to complete a domestic treble.

Celtic have already sealed the Premiership title, and overcame Aberdeen to lift the League Cup.

"It's easy not to look ahead to the cup final," midfielder Rogic said.

"We have big games between now and then and we just focus on the next one.

"Regardless of the way the match goes, I don't think it's going to have too much effect on the cup final. It [the final] is a one-off match, high-pressure and anything can happen, so I don't think you can look too much into it."

En route to both the league and League Cup triumphs, Celtic have not lost a fixture, and are four matches - three in the Premiership, and the Scottish Cup final - away from completing an unbeaten domestic campaign.

Rogic says the smooth rotation of the squad, where fringe players have performed well when brought into the side, has been key to preserving their run of form.

"The boys have done very well throughout the whole year, whoever steps in..."

"There have been boys who haven't been involved in matches, haven't been on the bench, haven't been in squads, that have been training and working as hard, if not harder, than everyone else," added the Australian international.

"That's been a big reason for the success this season.

"The manager's changed the way the club is as a whole - if you look at the way we're playing throughout the year, players who aren't playing are working hard and coming into the team when they haven't been playing so much, and it's been an easy transition.

"Players like Dedryck [Boyata] who hasn't been involved so much in one part of the season can still come in and play a massive part in contributing to the club's success.

"It's healthy for the squad. The boys have done very well throughout the whole year, whoever steps in."