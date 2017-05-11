Michael Doyle: Coventry City re-sign Portsmouth midfielder

Michael Doyle (left) celebrates Portsmouth winning the League Two title last weekend

Midfielder Michael Doyle will re-sign for Coventry when his contract with Portsmouth expires at the end of June.

The 35-year-old played more than 300 times for the Sky Blues between 2003 and 2011 and also captained the club.

Doyle then had a four-year spell with Sheffield United before joining Portsmouth in July 2015.

He scored three goals in 96 appearances during his time at Fratton Park and captained Pompey to the League Two title last season.

Coventry will play in the fourth tier next season after being relegated from League One.

