Antonio Conte: Chelsea manager not distracted by Inter Milan link

Antonio Conte needs one win from Chelsea's final three games to claim the Premier League title in his first season

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he is solely focused on clinching the Premier League title - and is not distracted by reports linking him to Inter Milan.

The Blues will be crowned champions in Conte's first season in charge if they win at West Brom on Friday.

But the former Juventus and Italy coach is a rumoured target for Serie A side Inter, who sacked manager Stefano Pioli on Tuesday after six months in charge.

"I have two years of my contract left with Chelsea," said Conte, 47.

Conte's appointment as Blues boss was announced in April 2016 and he started a three-year contract last July after leading Italy at Euro 2016.

The Italian, who won three successive Serie A titles with Juventus prior to taking charge of the Azzurri, has rejuvenated a Chelsea side which finished 10th last season.

Inter, who are seventh in the Italian top flight, have refused to comment on rumours that they are planning to offer a deal to Conte.

Reports in Italy say the Chinese-backed Serie A club are prepared to offer Conte £250,000 a week if he leaves Chelsea after one season.

"In this moment for me or for my players, the most important thing is to be focused on the moment," added Conte.

"Now the most important thing is to reach our target. The most important thing is to write the history of the club.

"It's important now, don't lose the concentration, be focused.

"My players are totally focused on the moment. We mustn't forget that we must take three points to reach this target."