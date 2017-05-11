Paul Clement: Swansea City have to make it tough for Hull, says manager

Hull have beaten Swansea three times in all competitions this season, including two wins since Paul Clement's arrival as manager in January.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement says he wants his players to put pressure on relegation rivals Hull City.

The Swans moved above Hull and out of the bottom three following their 1-0 win over Everton and the Tigers' 2-0 defeat at Sunderland earlier in the day last Saturday.

Clement's side are at Sunderland on Saturday with Hull away to Crystal Palace the following day.

"Playing after Hull last time worked in our favour," Clement said.

"We have to make it work for us that we are playing first this time.

"We got that lift and we know what it felt like going into the Everton game. We cannot let Hull have that feeling, it is really important.

"If we get the result it will be tough for Hull, but first we have to get the result because if we don't, they're going to have the lift we had."

Swansea could be four points clear of Hull on Saturday evening if they win at the Stadium of Light against already relegated Sunderland.

But Clement is well aware the Welsh side could have trailed Hull by five points had results not gone in their favour last weekend.

"To go that far behind with one or two games left, it is going to be very difficult," Clement added.

"We have had that situation where we have kicked off at the same time and where it would have been possible for us to go five points behind."

Between the beginning of March and mid-April the Swans claimed only a single point in six Premier League games.

But Swansea's 2-0 home win over Stoke City on 22 April was the start of a three match unbeaten run which has boosted their hopes of escaping relegation.