Josh Carson: Midfielder joins Coleraine after Linfield exit

Josh Carson makes the move to Coleraine after less than a year at Windsor Park

Josh Carson has signed for Coleraine in a two-year deal just hours after leaving Premiership champions Linfield.

The 23-year-old former Northern Ireland midfielder has also played for Ipswich Town and York City.

Linfield boss David Healy said earlier on Thursday that Carson had told him he wanted to "move one" as he had reached the end of his Blues contract.

Meanwhile, Keith O'Hara's 20-year stay at Portadown has ended after he turned down a new deal.

It's a big blow for the Ports following their relegation from the Premiership last month.

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney is delighted to bring in Carson, who has played over 100 games in English football.

"Josh fits the bill in every way - he has serious pedigree and quality," said Kearney.

"He came home last season and a number of clubs were interested in him. He signed for Linfield and played a lot of games at the start before breaking his toe.

"When he came back they were on that fantastic run and the team was picking itself."

Praise for Bannsiders

Carson said he was signing for "a massive football club" and he hopes he can get back to his best in a Coleraine jersey.

He added: "Watching Coleraine last season you could see the progression in the team and they were really impressive.

"When you're not getting football elsewhere you look about and see what clubs will be interested in you, and fortunately for me Coleraine were one of those clubs and it was a no brainer to sign.

"My aim is to influence the team and try to get back to the highest level."