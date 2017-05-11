The 10 current top-flight teams to have move stadiums in the Premier League era 12 May From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/39891927 Read more about sharing. West Ham said goodbye to Upton Park at the end of the 2015-16 season... ...and now play their home matches at the London Stadium, which hosted the Olympics in 2012 Arsenal played their home games at Highbury from 1913 to 2006... ...before moving to Emirates Stadium... ...taking their capacity from just over 38,000 to over 60,000 Swansea moved from the Vetch Field in 2005... ...and now play their home games at the Liberty Stadium Manchester City left Maine Road in 2003... ...for the more luxurious surroundings of what is now called Etihad Stadium, which hosted the 2002 Commonwealth Games Boothferry Park hosted Hull City until 2002... ...before their move to what is now known as the KCOM Stadium Leicester City moved to Filbert Street in 1891... ...and moved to the Walkers Stadium (later renamed the King Power Stadium) in 2002 Southampton left The Dell (pictured here in 1980) in 2001... ...for the St Mary's Stadium, which was built on the site of a disused gasworks Roker Park - Sunderland's home until 1997... ...when they left for the Stadium of Light, which shares its name with Benfica's ground Stanley Matthews was one of the greats to grace the Victoria Ground... ...which Stoke left in 1997 for what is now know as the Bet365 Stadium (previously the Britannia Stadium) This row of seats from Middlesbrough's former home Ayresome Park remains under a picture of the stadium... ...outside their Riverside Stadium, where they moved in 1995