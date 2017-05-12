Florian Jozefzoon: Winger signs one-year Brentford extension

Florian Jozefzoon has started six games for Brentford this season.

Brentford have taken up the option to extend winger Florian Jozefzoon's deal for a further year.

The former Netherlands Under-21 international is now under contract until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Jozefzoon signed from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee in January on an initial six-month deal.

He made 19 appearances and scored once for the Championship side, who finished 10th in the table despite losing to Blackburn in their final game.