Checkatrade Trophy: Under-21 teams to remain in competition

Coventry City defeated Oxford United at Wembley in the 2017 EFL Trophy final

League One and Two clubs have voted to retain invited under-21 teams in the Checkatrade Trophy for two more seasons, along with a increase in prize money and changes to selection rules.

In a one-season trial, 16 Premier League and Championship under-21 sides were added to this term's competition.

Clubs voted on three options: keeping academy teams, reverting to the old 48-team format or ending the competition.

Two-thirds of clubs lent their support to the 64-team format.

More to follow.