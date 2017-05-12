James Ferry: Stevenage sign Brentford midfielder on two-year deal

James Ferry has become Stevenage's second signing of the summer

League Two side Stevenage have signed midfielder James Ferry from Brentford on undisclosed terms.

Ferry failed to make a first-team appearance at Brentford, but has had loan spells at Welling and Wycombe.

The 20-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Boro, where the Bees gave him permission to train during the latter part of the season.

"I've had a couple of months with the lads so I've got to know them and there isn't any settling in period," he said.

"It has been really useful in that sense so I am just looking forward to getting back from the summer and kicking on.

"The gaffer has been good with me. He has told me exactly what he wants and that is all I can ask for - a clear picture of what I need to do."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.