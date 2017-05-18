Bradford City v Millwall
Bradford City have no new injury concerns so could go with the same XI that started both legs of the semi-final win over Fleetwood.
Victory would see the Bantams return to the second tier for the first time since relegation in 2004.
Millwall boss Neil Harris also has no new selection problems from the win over Scunthorpe in the semi-finals.
The Lions are unbeaten in four games against Bradford, with both meetings between the sides this term ending 1-1.
'Seize the opportunity'
Both sides reached the League One play-offs last season, with the Lions beating the Bantams to reach Wembley before losing to Barnsley in the final.
The two regular-season meetings between the clubs were drawn but the Bradford finished six points and one league position above the side from south London.
Bantams boss Stuart McCall, in his fourth spell with the club, has called on his players to "relish" the occasion.
He told BBC Radio Leeds: "I just want them to go out there and be the best they can be. The bottom line is that we want to come back a Championship side.
"I'm sure they won't freeze. Mentally and physically we're really ready for this. I think the lads will love the surface at Wembley because we've got a lot of technical players and quick players.
"It's about doing what we've done all season, nothing different. We want to have drive and determination when we're out of possession and calm and composure when we have the ball."
'Heartache' behind Lions' success
Millwall have been regulars at Wembley in recent seasons, with Saturday's game their fifth appearance in the past eight years.
But their last visit ended in despair, as Barnsley won 3-1 to deny them an immediate return to the Championship, having been relegated at the end of the 2014-15 season.
"Sometimes it's the heartache that drives you even further, and certainly last year will drive us this year," manager Neil Harris told BBC London.
"These lads have been great for me for two years, they've got us to where we are - last year and this year.
"They're the ones that have given everything in the cup games to get us to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, they're the ones that pulled us from the brink against Bristol Rovers and against Scunthorpe in the last two weeks.
"There are no egos in there, they're a great group of lads, and they know they've got to perform on the day to achieve."
Match facts
- Millwall's Lee Gregory has scored in each of his last three matches in all competitions against the Bantams, including a goal in each leg of the play-off semi-finals last season.
- Indeed, Gregory also scored in the Lions' 3-2 play-off semi-final win over Scunthorpe this season, with strike partner Steve Morison netting the other two.
- Bradford finished fifth in League One. The last side to finish fifth in League One and reach the play-off final were Swindon Town in 2010; they lost 1-0 to Millwall in the final.
- Millwall have now reached the final in each of their last four play-off campaigns; 2009 (L), 2010 (W), 2016 (L).
- Bradford have won promotion on both occasions they have made the play-off final in any tier; winning 2-0 vs Notts County in 1996 and winning 3-0 vs Northampton in 2013.
- The team finishing fifth hasn't won the League One play-offs since 2005/06, when Barnsley secured promotion to the Championship against Swansea City.
- The team in sixth place won the League One play-offs last term (Barnsley); the last time the sixth-placed team won the third-tier play-offs in consecutive seasons was back in 1997 (Bradford in 95/96 & Crewe 96/97).
- The Bantams have lost just one of their last nine matches in all competitions against Millwall, although they've won just twice (W2 D6 L1).
- Since his debut for the club in February, Charlie Wyke (10) has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions than any other Bradford player (seven goals, three assists).