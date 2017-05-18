Bradford City v Millwall

Steve Morison scored twice as Millwall beat Scunthorpe 3-2 at Glanford Park to reach the play-off final

Sky Bet League One play-off final Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live, BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Bradford City have no new injury concerns so could go with the same XI that started both legs of the semi-final win over Fleetwood.

Victory would see the Bantams return to the second tier for the first time since relegation in 2004.

Millwall boss Neil Harris also has no new selection problems from the win over Scunthorpe in the semi-finals.

The Lions are unbeaten in four games against Bradford, with both meetings between the sides this term ending 1-1.

'Seize the opportunity'

Rory McArdle (left) scored the only goal as Bradford beat Fleetwood 1-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals

Both sides reached the League One play-offs last season, with the Lions beating the Bantams to reach Wembley before losing to Barnsley in the final.

The two regular-season meetings between the clubs were drawn but the Bradford finished six points and one league position above the side from south London.

Bantams boss Stuart McCall, in his fourth spell with the club, has called on his players to "relish" the occasion.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "I just want them to go out there and be the best they can be. The bottom line is that we want to come back a Championship side.

"I'm sure they won't freeze. Mentally and physically we're really ready for this. I think the lads will love the surface at Wembley because we've got a lot of technical players and quick players.

"It's about doing what we've done all season, nothing different. We want to have drive and determination when we're out of possession and calm and composure when we have the ball."

'Heartache' behind Lions' success

Millwall conceded twice inside the opening 20 minutes in their 3-1 defeat by Barnsley at Wembley last season

Millwall have been regulars at Wembley in recent seasons, with Saturday's game their fifth appearance in the past eight years.

But their last visit ended in despair, as Barnsley won 3-1 to deny them an immediate return to the Championship, having been relegated at the end of the 2014-15 season.

"Sometimes it's the heartache that drives you even further, and certainly last year will drive us this year," manager Neil Harris told BBC London.

"These lads have been great for me for two years, they've got us to where we are - last year and this year.

"They're the ones that have given everything in the cup games to get us to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, they're the ones that pulled us from the brink against Bristol Rovers and against Scunthorpe in the last two weeks.

"There are no egos in there, they're a great group of lads, and they know they've got to perform on the day to achieve."

