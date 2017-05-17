Brechin City v Alloa Athletic

Darren Dods' Brechin host the first leg as they chase a place in the Championship

Midfielder Alan Trouten and defender Ally Love have been passed fit by Brechin City to face Alloa Athletic in their play-off final first leg.

Dougie Hill is rated at 50-50 as he looks to return, but fellow defenders Gareth Rodger and Darren McCormack, plus midfielder Euan Smith, remain out.

Alloa midfielder Graeme Holmes, who missed the semi-final second-leg win over Airdrieonians, is out again.

But he is the only absentee from Jim Goodwin's promotion-seeking squad.

Alloa, who beat the Diamonds on penalties after a 1-0 win at Recreation Park levelled the aggregate score, were runners-up to Livingston in League One and finished 12 points above Wednesday's hosts.

The Wasps are unbeaten in their last nine home games and are seeking a fourth straight win at Recreation Park.

They hammered Brechin 6-1 on their last visit there in April and have won three of their four meetings with City this season.

However, Brechin, who finished fourth in League One, won 2-1 at Recreation Park in December and are unbeaten in their last five outings.

Darren Dods' side beat Raith Rovers, who were subsequently relegated from the Championship, after a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw in Kirkcaldy that meant the sides finished 4-4 on aggregate.

Trouten and Love both made an impact as substitutes at Stark's Park and are pressing for starting places against Alloa.