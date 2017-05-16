Nathan Thomas: Sheffield United 'the only choice' for ex-Hartlepool winger

Nathan Thomas scored 14 goals in 56 appearances since joining in January 2016

Nathan Thomas has described his move to League One champions Sheffield United as a "better opportunity", despite interest from Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old winger completed the switch from National League-bound Hartlepool United on Monday.

"I was never going to choose anyone else," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I had a conversation with Middlesbrough but it wasn't going anywhere. I had my heart set on Sheffield United."

The former Sunderland youth player continued: "It just felt like a really good place to be. Nobody else was going to turn my head."

"I can go away now without having to worry about playing in the National League," said Thomas.

"It allows me the time to prepare for the level I need to be at now. I can work in the off-season to make myself a better player."

But the former Darlington loanee is excited about the chance to play against some of the best sides in England's second tier, including his hometown team Middlesbrough, who made a reported £300,000 offer to sign him.

"I'm looking forward to the the derby against Sheffield Wednesday," he said. "Up in the north it's one of the biggest games in football so to be a part of that will be amazing.

"I want to play against Sunderland. I came through their youth set-up and I feel I need to get one over on them.

"Middlesbrough are the team I supported growing up. When I heard about Middlesbrough, it was like a dream because they're my hometown club. But hopefully I can get one over on them too."