Scottish Cup final: Bobby Madden to referee Celtic v Aberdeen at Hampden

Bobby Madden will referee the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on 27 May.

He took charge of the 2015 Scottish League Cup final between Celtic and Dundee United.

This will be his first time refereeing the Scottish Cup final, having been the fourth official when Hibernian beat Rangers in last year's match.

Madden will be assisted by Frank Connor and Graeme Stewart, with John McKendrick as fourth official.

Steven McLean and Nick Walsh will be the additional assistant referees.

Celtic are seeking a domestic treble after retaining the Scottish Premiership title and lifting the League Cup.

The Dons have secured the runners-up spot in the league and lost to Celtic in November's League Cup final.