Rangers: Kyle Lafferty would be a welcome return at Ibrox, says Lee Hodson

Kyle Lafferty last scored for Norwich against Leeds United in November

Lee Hodson does not know if he figures in Pedro Caixinha's plans for Rangers but hopes Northern Ireland team-mate Kyle Lafferty joins him at Ibrox.

Former Rangers striker Lafferty, who is being released by Norwich City, has said he would love to return.

"He's been here before and the fans know him very well," said full-back Hodson, who has yet to have a chat about his own future with Caixinha.

"It would be nice to see him here, but that's down to the manager."

Lafferty, who only made 16 appearances for Championship outfit Norwich this season, spent four years in Glasgow after joining for £3m from Burnley, but quit after the club's financial problems in 2012.

"Kyle is a great lad," said 25-year-old Hodson. "He's been performing very well for Northern Ireland, both leading up to the Euros and at the championships.

"He's a goalscorer. He had a great time here.

"I can definitely understand why Kyle says he regrets leaving. Once you're at a big club, you want to stay at a big club.

Lee Hodson (left) and Kyle Lafferty (right) are team-mates with Northern Ireland

"Kyle has proven himself wherever he goes. Leading up to the Euros, he was top goalscorer for Northern Ireland.

"He hasn't been playing much football but has still been scoring during this qualifying campaign, so I'm sure there will be a lot of interest in him."

Caixinha has already told out-of-contract defenders Clint Hill and Philippe Senderos they will not be handed new deals following Sunday's final game of the season at St Johnstone.

The Portuguese will hold individual meetings with the rest of his squad this week to spell out whether they have a future under his leadership.

"To be honest, I'm not really thinking about that," said Hodson, who still has two years remaining on his contract.

"There are two games left of the season and they are the most important things at the moment.

"I'm just concentrating on the games, working hard in training and that is my only focus at the moment. Whatever happens, happens.

"We can worry about it at the end of the season once these games are done. My focus is fully on these last two games of the season."