Moses Emmanuel: Former Dover FC winger joins Sutton United

Sutton United finished 12th in the National League

Sutton United have signed winger Moses Emmanuel following his release by National League rivals Dover on Friday.

Emmanuel scored 11 goals in 36 league games for Dover this season, having signed from Bromley in August.

The 27-year-old also previously had spells with Croydon Athletic, Brentford, Woking and Eastleigh.

Emmanuel is the second former Dover player to sign for Sutton, after striker Ross Lafayette, 30, agreed a move to Gander Green Lane.