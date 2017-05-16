Manchester United's Michael Carrick set for one-year contract extension

Carrick made his Premier League debut for United as a substitute in a 3-0 away win over Charlton Athletic

Michael Carrick is set to be given a one-year contract extension by Manchester United.

The 35-year-old midfielder is coming to the end of his 11th season at the club and has a testimonial on 4 June.

Contract talks have progressed well, and confidence has been expressed on both sides that an extension to his existing deal, which expires on 30 June, will reach a positive conclusion.

Carrick joined United from Tottenham in an £18.6m deal in 2006.

He has made 457 appearances in all competitions, putting him 17th on United's all-time list, and scored 24 goals.

The former England international has won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups during his time at Old Trafford.