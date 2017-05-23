Welsh football pre-season guide

Swansea City picked up 29 points in the second half of the 2016-17 season under boss Paul Clement, their third manager of the campaign

Welsh clubs will hope to improve on a stressful 2016-17 season where six managers were sacked and Newport County, Swansea City and, for a time, Cardiff City all battled relegation.

Here is BBC Wales Sport's guide to the pre-season friendlies of Welsh clubs as they prepare for the 2017-18 campaign.

Friday, 7 July

Cefn Druids v Wrexham (19:30 BST)

Friday, 14 July

Undy v Newport County (19:30 BST)

Saturday, 15 July

Stafford Rangers v Wrexham (15:00 BST)

Swindon Supermarine v Newport County (15:00 BST)

Philadelphia Union v Swansea City

Monday, 17 July

AFC Tavistock v Cardiff City (19:00 BST)

Tuesday, 18 July

Chippenham v Newport County (19:30 BST)

Wednesday, 19 July

Bodmin Town v Cardiff City (19:00 BST)

Merthyr Town v Newport County (19:30 BST)

Richmond Kickers v Swansea City

Thursday, 20 July

AFC St Austell v Cardiff City U23 (19:00 BST)

Friday, 21 July

Plymouth Argyle v Cardiff City (19:00 BST)

Saturday, 22 July

Bideford AFC v Cardiff City U23 (14:00 BST)

Gloucester City v Newport County (15:00 BST at Evesham United)

North Carolina v Swansea City

Tuesday, 25 July

Altrincham v Wrexham (19:45 BST)

Friday, 28 July

Cardiff City v Portsmouth (19:00 BST)

Saturday, 29 July

Chorley v Wrexham (15:00 BST)

Birmingham City v Swansea City (15:00 BST)