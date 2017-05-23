Welsh football pre-season guide
Welsh clubs will hope to improve on a stressful 2016-17 season where six managers were sacked and Newport County, Swansea City and, for a time, Cardiff City all battled relegation.
Here is BBC Wales Sport's guide to the pre-season friendlies of Welsh clubs as they prepare for the 2017-18 campaign.
Friday, 7 July
Cefn Druids v Wrexham (19:30 BST)
Friday, 14 July
Undy v Newport County (19:30 BST)
Saturday, 15 July
Stafford Rangers v Wrexham (15:00 BST)
Swindon Supermarine v Newport County (15:00 BST)
Philadelphia Union v Swansea City
Monday, 17 July
AFC Tavistock v Cardiff City (19:00 BST)
Tuesday, 18 July
Chippenham v Newport County (19:30 BST)
Wednesday, 19 July
Bodmin Town v Cardiff City (19:00 BST)
Merthyr Town v Newport County (19:30 BST)
Richmond Kickers v Swansea City
Thursday, 20 July
AFC St Austell v Cardiff City U23 (19:00 BST)
Friday, 21 July
Plymouth Argyle v Cardiff City (19:00 BST)
Saturday, 22 July
Bideford AFC v Cardiff City U23 (14:00 BST)
Gloucester City v Newport County (15:00 BST at Evesham United)
North Carolina v Swansea City
Tuesday, 25 July
Altrincham v Wrexham (19:45 BST)
Friday, 28 July
Cardiff City v Portsmouth (19:00 BST)
Saturday, 29 July
Chorley v Wrexham (15:00 BST)
Birmingham City v Swansea City (15:00 BST)