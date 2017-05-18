Tom Pope: Port Vale re-sign striker from League One rivals Bury

Tom Pope scored 14 goals in 80 appearances in all competitions for Bury.

Port Vale have re-signed striker Tom Pope from Bury as they reshape their squad following relegation from League One.

Pope, 31, has agreed a two-year deal with the club he supported as a boy, having left for Gigg Lane in 2015.

He scored 10 goals in 73 League One appearances in his two seasons at Bury.

Pope was more prolific in his first spell at Vale Park, netting 33 times in the 2012-13 season, the last time the club were in League Two.

He remained their leading scorer in the following two campaigns, but rejected a new contract in 2015 and opted to sign for Bury.

Pope becomes the first summer signing under Michael Brown.