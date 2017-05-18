Newport County re-sign David Pipe and Robbie Willmott

Robbie Willmott spent last season with Chelmsford City

Newport County have re-signed two key players who helped them into the EFL after agreeing deals with David Pipe and Robbie Willmott.

Pipe, 33, a former Wales international, returns for a third spell with the Exiles after a loan deal last season.

Willmott, who had taken a job away from football after a spell in non-league, signed a new two-year deal.

Goalkeeper Joe Day and defender Mark O'Brien, who scored the goal that kept County up, also signed two year deals.

Meanwhile, forward Marlon Jackson has also agreed a one-year extension, alongside Pipe.

More to follow.