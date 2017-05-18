Wales Women name squad for Portugal friendly double header

From the section

Wales Women beat Northern Ireland Women 3-1 twice in three days in April

Wales women's manager Jayne Ludlow has named her squad for June friendlies against Portugal.

Ludlow's side will face Portugal in a double header in preparation for the Fifa Women's World Cup Qualifying campaign, which begins in the autumn.

England, Russia, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kazakhstan will be Wales' Group One opponents.

Wales face Portugal in the first game on Thursday, 8 June with a second match two days later.

Wales Women squad to face Portugal

Claire Skinner, Laura O'Sullivan, Emma Gibbon, Loren Dykes, Hannah Miles, Sophie Ingle, Gemma Evans, Hayley Ladd, Amelia Ritchie, Rhiannon Roberts, Shaunna Jenkins, Jess Fishlock, Angharad James, Charlie Estcourt, Georgia Evans, Bronwen Thomas, Nadia Lawrence, Rachel Rowe, Natasha Harding, Kayleigh Green, Melissa Fletcher, Peyton Vincze, Ffion Morgan.