Lee Collins: Forest Green Rovers sign Mansfield Town defender on free transfer

Lee Collins made 44 appearances in all competitions for Mansfield Town in 2016-17

League Two-bound club Forest Green Rovers have signed Mansfield defender Lee Collins on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old becomes the Gloucestershire club's first signing since winning promotion to the English Football League at Wembley on Sunday.

A former Wolves trainee, he previously played for Port Vale and Northampton.

"The manager really sold the club to me. It didn't take me long to realise I want to come here," Collins told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"I want to get promoted. I've seen an article saying the chairman wants this club in the Championship some day. Hopefully I can help them get to League One."

