Matt Oakley: Exeter and ex-Southampton midfielder to retire at end of season

Matt Oakley has captained all four clubs he has played for

Exeter City's former Southampton midfielder Matt Oakley has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The 39-year-old has made 694 career appearances, reaching the 2003 FA Cup final with the Saints and winning promotion with Derby and Leicester.

He has been at the Devon side since an initial loan spell in 2011, playing 172 times without scoring a goal.

"He's been a great servant to Exeter in the five-and-a-half years he's been at the club," said manager Paul Tisdale.

"There are few players in modern football with his CV and achievements at the top level, who actively give something back to the game at the lower level once their elite playing days are over."

Oakley made his name with Southampton, making 311 appearances in a 12-year spell at the Hampshire side.

He could still play a part as Exeter attempt to gain promotion from League Two via the play-offs - if they are successful, it would mean the veteran will have gone up from all three EFL divisions.