Conor McGrandles: MK Dons sign Norwich City midfielder

Coor McGrandles failed to make a first-team appearance last season

League One side MK Dons have signed midfielder Conor McGrandles on a free transfer from Norwich City.

The 21-year-old made just one first-team appearance for the Canaries after joining them from Falkirk in 2014.

He moved to Norwich after scoring eight goals in 82 games for Falkirk, and will move to Stadium:MK on two-year deal when his Norwich contract ends in June.

McGrandles played alongside Dons manager Robbie Neilson during his time with Falkirk.

"When I learnt MK Dons were interested, I knew that it would be a great place for me to come to," McGrandles told the club website.

"I know the ambition of the club is to get out of the league again and that was a big factor. I know the manager and the coaching staff well too so that was another big draw."