Stevie Mallan: Barnsley sign midfielder from St Mirren on two-year deal

Stevie Mallan made his St Mirren debut in November 2014, aged 18

Championship club Barnsley have signed St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

It was reported at the weekend that the Tykes had erroneously submitted a bid for the 21-year-old to a fans' website.

Mallan scored 11 goals this season to help the Buddies retain their Scottish Championship status.

Saints chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said: "I understand supporters will be sad to see Stevie go but we feel it is the right time."

