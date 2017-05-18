Brad Barry: Chesterfield sign Swindon defender on two-year deal

Brad Barry made 23 appearances in League One for Swindon this term

Chesterfield have signed Swindon defender Brad Barry on a free transfer.

Barry, 22, was not given a new contract by the relegated Robins and has joined the Spireites, who were also relegated to League Two, on a two-year deal.

The former Brighton academy graduate is the nephew of Everton midfielder Gareth Barry.

"This club deserves to be in League One. It's an exciting time for me and I'm looking forward to a new chapter in my career," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.