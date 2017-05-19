Jordan Pickford: Sunderland will demand £30m for keeper - David Moyes

Sunderland travel to Premier League champions Chelsea on the final day of the season on Sunday

Sunderland will only consider offers of about £30m for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, says boss David Moyes.

Pickford, 23, has impressed this season, despite the Black Cats' relegation from the Premier League, and won a first England call-up in October.

Everton are rumoured to be interested in Pickford and are prepared to offer £15m for the England Under-21 international.

"It would need to be a really, really big offer," said Moyes.

"I have said all through the season that sometimes on your journey, you may have to sell to improve.

"But I have heard some really derisory sort of figures getting mentioned, and it wouldn't be any of those figures, I can tell you that."

When asked if Pickford's asking price would be in the region of £30m, Moyes replied: "Yes."

A £30m transfer would make Pickford the second most expensive goalkeeper of all time, after Gianluigi Buffon's £33m move from Parma to Juventus in 2001.