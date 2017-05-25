FA Cup final: Select your Arsenal and Chelsea starting XI

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and his Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger must decide who to pick for Saturday's FA Cup final - but who would you select?

The two sides meet at Wembley in the 17:30 BST kick-off - and you can watch it, listen to it and read all about it across the BBC. There is Cup final coverage right through the day on BBC One, it is also on Radio 5 live and there will be a live text from 12:00 BST on the website.

Get into the final mood by selecting your Arsenal and Chelsea starting line-ups - and then make sure you share it on social media.

How to follow the FA Cup final on the BBC

Wenger not sure if final will be his last game

Conte's Premier League champions came through Sunday's final league game against Sunderland without any injuries - so the Blues have a full squad to select from.

Wenger, whose team missed out on a Champions League spot for the first time in 20 years, have defensive problems.

Laurent Koscielny's sending off in the 3-1 win over Everton means he is suspended and is omitted from selection.

Gabriel was taken off on a stretcher with a knee injury and has been ruled out while Shkodran Mustafi has had concussion symptoms and remains doubtful.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hopes to return from a hamstring injury but long-term absentees Santi Cazorla and Lucas Perez are not in the running and thus not available for selection, either by Wenger or in the team you pick.