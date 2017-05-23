Swindon Town: Managerial shortlist down to three names, says chairman Lee Power

Lee Power completed a takeover of Swindon Town in December 2013

Swindon Town's search for a new manager is down to three candidates, according to the club's chairman Lee Power.

Swindon were relegated to League Two and are without a manager following the departure of head coach Luke Williams.

An approach for Mansfield boss Steve Evans was denied and after missing an appointment deadline Power admits the process is taking longer than expected.

"We hoped to have something a bit closer than we are by this time," the 44-year-old told BBC Wiltshire.

Williams won just 20 of his 75 games in charge of the Robins and left the club along with first-team coach Ross Embleton and sports scientist Mike Cooper after their 22nd-place finish in League One.

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald and former Queens Park Rangers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink have been linked with the job, but Power is still searching.

He said: "[The shortlist] is down to three [people]. But the club is changing direction this season, all the responsibility regarding players coming in and out and everything really will be down to the manager - so it's important we get the right one in.

"We're trying to look for people with experience that can get us out of this league and knows players at this level."

'A blank canvas'

Luke Williams was given a five-year contract in March 2016, but left the club on 5 May

Swindon ended their five-season stay in League One six points from safety and Power believes poor recruitment was to blame for their relegation.

"Last season it was very evident that we didn't do the recruitment properly," he said. "I feel that next season we need to go down a more traditional route and that's what we're going to try and do."

However, the former Norwich and Bradford forward is confident the club can use their resources better next season.

"Obviously next season we'll have one of the highest budgets, if not the highest budgets [in the league]," he added.

"There are a lot of advantages - the manager will take 100% control of the football side. There's a blank canvas there for the right person to get on with the job."

'Tim will move on'

Swindon won just 7 of 31 games following Tim Sherwood's arrival as director of football in November

Swindon will take a "completely different direction next year", according to Power, who aims to get the club back into League One "by hook or by crook."

Part of that change will come in the club's structure, with Tim Sherwood's role as director of football set to be scrapped.

"I think that in all likeliness, when the new manager comes in, that Tim will move on," Power said.

"Tim just needed to come in, evaluate what we had at the football club and what we needed for the [January] transfer window.

"That was always going to be his role and that's what he did. Unfortunately, it didn't work out that way and we are where we are."