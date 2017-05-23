Haydn Hollis: Central defender signs new Notts County contract

Haydn Hollis spent time on loan from Notts County with Barrow, Hinckley United and Darlington

Haydn Hollis has signed a new contract with League Two side Notts County.

The 24-year-old central defender made 38 appearances in all competitions across the 2016-17 season, helping Kevin Nolan's side finish 16th.

Hollis came through the Magpies' academy to make his debut in January 2012 and has scored seven goals in 133 appearances for the club.

"Since the manager told me he wanted to offer me a new deal I've been desperate to sign it," he told the club website.

Hollis follows Elliott Hewitt in signing a new deal, while Shola Ameobi, Richard Duffy, Mike Edwards, Rob Milsom, Jon Stead, Curtis Thompson and Alan Smith are yet to commit to the club having been offered new deals.