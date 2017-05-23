Island Games 2017: Jersey pick 11 St Paul's players in squad

Michael Weir (right) is one of 11 St Paul's players in the Jersey squad

Jersey have selected 11 players from Channel Island champions St Paul's in their football squad for next month's Island Games in Gotland.

That number includes Johnny Le Quesne, who only started training with the side last week after a spell in America.

He has been drafted into Martin Cassidy's 20-man squad, with Chris Andrews and James Carolyn dropping out.

"He [Le Quesne] looked very fit and can play in a number of positions so that will be another asset," Cassidy said.

"I sense these players can achieve something special and winning in Gotland would be a good start."

Jersey, who are bidding to join UEFA, have been drawn with Menorca, Orkney and fellow Channel Island side Alderney in the group stages of the tournament.

Jersey squad from: Euan Van Der Vliet (St Paul's), Danny Birrell (JTC Jersey Wanderers), James Scott (Jersey Scottish), James Queree (St Brelades), Stuart Andre (St Paul's), Rob McBey (Jersey Scottish), Jack Cannon (St Paul's), Calvin Weir (Jersey Scottish), Harry Curtis (St Paul's), Michael Weir (St Paul's), Jack Boyle (Jersey Scottish), Cav Miley (St Paul's), Kieran Lester (St Paul's), Craig Russell (St Paul's), Karl Hinds (Rozel Rovers), Connor O'Shea (St Clement), Joe Kilshaw (St Paul's), Ben Gallichan (Jersey Scottish), Adam Trotter (St Paul's), Johnny Le Quesne (St Paul's).