Traore signs new Monchengladbach deal

Ibrahima Traore joined Monchengladbach from Bundesliga rivals VFB Stuttgart in 2014

Guinea international winger Ibrahima Traore has extended his stay with Borussia Monchengladbach until 2021.

The 29-year-old's contract was due to expire in 2018, having joined Monchengladbach from Bundesliga rivals VFB Stuttgart in 2014.

He has made 87 appearances for the club based in the North Rhine-Westphalia region of Germany, scoring 13 goals.

"I'm delighted to have been able to sort out my future early so I can concentrate on playing football for Borussia," said Traore.

"I have been treated nicely by everyone here and by the fans, so I feel good.

"I'm feeling at home every day and I could not think of going away and start a new life somewhere else, this is home."

Capped 33 times by his country, Traore only made 14 league appearances in a season blighted by injury.

He began his career in his country of birth France with Levallois SC, before switching to German side Hertha Berlin at the age of 18.

His career in Germany has also taken him to FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart, where he played 99 matches over the course of three years.