Coventry City owners Sisu asked to name price after third offer rebuffed

Coventry fans have protested against owners Sisu, who insist they do not intend to open talks over a sale

A member of the consortium hoping to buy Coventry City has urged its current owners to name their price, after a third offer was rejected.

Businessman Richard Overson, a Sky Blues fan, backed the latest bid led by former City vice-chairman Gary Hoffman.

The club's owners, Sisu, had described the group's two previous offers as "derisory" and insisted there had been no discussions between the two parties.

"We just need Sisu to tell us what they want for this club," Overson, 49, said.

Fans have campaigned for Sisu, now in their 10th year as club owners, to sell the relegated League One club, who will be playing in English football's fourth tier for the first time in 58 years next season.

In April, the London-based hedge fund revealed they had turned down two bids and would not enter into talks over a sale.

'I'm doing it to get us away from Sisu'

Coventry supporter Hoffman, whose name was chanted by City fans during the club's final home game of the season, made his third unsuccessful approach last week.

Multi-millionaire Overson, who only joined the consortium after the first two offers were rebuffed, told BBC Coventry and Warwickshire: "I just thought I'd reach out to the consortium to say I'm prepared to come and help.

"We've made the [latest] bid. That's come back unsuccessful.

"We need Sisu to tell us exactly what they want and I think at the moment they're not.

"I'm doing it to get us away from Sisu but that's just the start of it really. I think once we are away from Sisu then we will need the majority of City fans to come and join us.

"I have a nine-year-old son who is a supporter of Coventry. The football club is part of the community."

Sisu boss Joy Seppala issued a public apology to Sky Blues fans following their relegation, saying the ownership took responsibility for the club's position.

She added: "This summer will be one of change and reform. Our plan and aim has to be promotion next season, a return to League One and then upwards from there."