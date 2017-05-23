Alex Lacey: Yeovil Town defender signs for Gillingham

Alex Lacey made 40 league appearances for Yeovil this season

League One side Gillingham have signed centre-back Alex Lacey on a two-year deal after he rejected a new contract at League Two club Yeovil Town.

Lacey made 72 appearances for the Glovers after joining them from Luton before the 2015-16 season.

The 23-year-old is Gillingham's first signing since former manager Peter Taylor was named director of football.

The Gills finished 20th in League One this season, just one point above the relegation zone.

"We offered him a fantastic deal to remain at Huish Park but he wanted to play at a higher level," Yeovil boss Darren Way told the club website.

"We wish him all the best in his career."

