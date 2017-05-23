Acheampong dreams of playing in English Premier League

Frank Acheampong is hoping a move to England will happen sooner rather than later

Ghana's Frank Acheampong has revealed that he dreams of playing in the English Premier League.

Acheampong was a transfer target for Hull City last season but his Belgian club Anderlecht refused to do a deal.

He told the BBC that his heart is set on a move to a bigger league and is hoping it happens sooner rather than later.

"It's everybody's dream to play in the English Premier League," said Acheampong, who helped Anderlecht win the Belgian league title.

He confirmed that there is an agreement with Anderlecht which allows him to move provided certain conditions are met.

"We are just working on it and let's pray that I get what I want. It's my dream, it's my first priority.

"When the [Hull City] move was blocked, I tried to contact the big men at the club, but it was in vain, so I just accepted it and worked to make Anderlecht champions.

"A few clubs in England have been in touch but I cannot say anything right now."

Acheampong also gave the thumbs up to the reappointment of Kwesi Appiah as Black Stars coach.

"It's a very good step because Kwesi has been in that situation before and knows what he can do.

"I hope and pray that we [the players] and everyone else are going to support him."

What about the decision of the Ghana FA to set Appiah a target of winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon?

"It's realistic because we have the players to be champions of Africa.

"To win the Africa Cup of Nations is what Ghanaians desire most, so I think that is very important, even more important than the World Cup."