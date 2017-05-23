Veteran coach Fullone dies aged 78

Asec fans gave Oscar Fullone the nickname 'White Magician'

Oscar Fullone, the Argentine coach who won back to back African Champions League titles in 1998 and 1999, has died aged 78.

Despite his illustrious career in the dugout, Fullone had fallen on hard times and died in abject poverty in Casablanca, Morocco.

The Argentine was nicknamed 'The White Magician' by fans in Ivory Coast where he turned Asec Mimosas into one of Africa's leading clubs.

His finest hour with Asec came in 1998 when he led them to the African Champions League, beating Dynamos of Zimbabwe.

A year later, he won African club football's flagship tournament with Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

He also led another Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca to the African Cup Winners' Cup title in 2002.

Four years later, he underlined his status as one of the most successful foreign coaches in Moroccan football history by winning the Arab Champions League with Raja.

Aside from coaching several high-profile African sides, Fullone was also a familiar figure on the Middle East coaching circuit.