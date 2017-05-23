Port Vale: Christopher Mbamba & Paulo Tavares leave by mutual consent

From the section

Christopher Mbamba joined Port Vale from Hamarkameratene in Sweden

Port Vale winger Christopher Mbamba and midfielder Paulo Tavares have left the relegated League One club by mutual consent.

Both joined Vale last summer but Mbamba made only 11 appearances in 2016-17, while Tavares featured 26 times.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old defender James Gibbons has agreed a new one-year deal.

The full-back made his debut as a substitute in Vale's 4-0 win against Hartlepool in the FA Cup in December, but is yet to play a league game.