Tony Mowbray: No pressure to sell players says Blackburn boss

Tony Mowbray has also managed West Brom, Celtic and Middlesbrough

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray says he is under no pressure to sell players.

Despite being relegated to League One, Mowbray says that he has the backing of Blackburn's owners, Venky's.

"They've been very supportive and I think they are going to give us some financial support, to ensure that we have a very strong season next year," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"They are basically telling me that those decisions will be mine. There is no pressure to sell any players."

Mowbray replaced Owen Coyle as manager at Ewood Park in February, but could not save Rovers from being relegated from the Championship on the final day.

The 53-year-old has experience of managing in the third tier having been in charge at Coventry City before Blackburn.

"What I know now is it's a really difficult league," he added. "There are some big strong powerful men in that league. It's a job for men, not for boys, which I found out at Coventry City."