Laurent Koscielny: Arsenal defender to miss FA Cup final after appeal fails

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny (second right) was sent off in the 14th minute against Everton

Defender Laurent Koscielny is out of Saturday's FA Cup final after Arsenal's appeal against his red card in their 3-1 win over Everton was dismissed by the Football Association.

The France international was dismissed for a tackle on Enner Valencia on the final day of the Premier League season

The 31-year-old has been banned for three games, starting with the Wembley final against London rivals Chelsea.

Manager Arsene Wenger could also be without centre-back Shkodran Mustafi.

The Germany international is recovering from a suspected concussion but Saturday's game may come too soon for him.

Fellow central defender Gabriel left Sunday's game on a stretcher and is also a big doubt.