Adam Legzdins: Birmingham City take up one-year extension on keeper's contract

Adam Legzdins played 13 times for Birmingham in the 2016-17 season

Birmingham City have triggered a one-year contract extension to keep goalkeeper Adam Legzdins at the club until the end of next season.

The 30-year-old rejoined Blues, his boyhood club, in June 2015 after leaving Leyton Orient and has made 21 first-team appearances.

His early experience came during loan spells at Alfreton, Halifax, Oldham and Macclesfield.

After leaving Birmingham in 2010, he played for both Burton and Derby.