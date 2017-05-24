Adam Legzdins: Birmingham City take up one-year extension on keeper's contract
Birmingham City have triggered a one-year contract extension to keep goalkeeper Adam Legzdins at the club until the end of next season.
The 30-year-old rejoined Blues, his boyhood club, in June 2015 after leaving Leyton Orient and has made 21 first-team appearances.
His early experience came during loan spells at Alfreton, Halifax, Oldham and Macclesfield.
After leaving Birmingham in 2010, he played for both Burton and Derby.