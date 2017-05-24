Manchester Arena attack: Yaya Toure & agent to donate £100,000 for victims

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure (right)
Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure (left) has been at Manchester City since 2010

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and his agent will donate £100,000 to help the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

Twenty-two people were killed and 64 injured when Salman Abedi blew himself up at the venue on Monday.

Toure's representative Dimitri Seluk told Sky Sports: "We have agreed to donate £50,000 each to help the victims of this terrible crime.

"It doesn't matter whether the victims are from Manchester or not."

Seluk told the Mirror: "We don't know how the donation will be made.

"Perhaps Yaya can present a cheque to the local newspaper, but the offer is there and we will make plans on how the money can be paid in the coming days."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC