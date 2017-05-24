Manchester Arena attack: Yaya Toure & agent to donate £100,000 for victims

Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure (left) has been at Manchester City since 2010

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and his agent will donate £100,000 to help the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

Twenty-two people were killed and 64 injured when Salman Abedi blew himself up at the venue on Monday.

Toure's representative Dimitri Seluk told Sky Sports: "We have agreed to donate £50,000 each to help the victims of this terrible crime.

"It doesn't matter whether the victims are from Manchester or not."

Seluk told the Mirror: "We don't know how the donation will be made.

"Perhaps Yaya can present a cheque to the local newspaper, but the offer is there and we will make plans on how the money can be paid in the coming days."