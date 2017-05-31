Chris Porter: Crewe Alexandra sign Colchester United striker on two-year deal

Chris Porter's 16 League Two goals for Colchester last season was his best haul in a decade

Crewe have signed Colchester forward Chris Porter on a two-year deal.

Porter scored 16 goals for the U's in 2016-17, his best season for a decade, but turned down the offer of a new contract from the Essex club.

The 33-year-old, who began his career at Bury, played for Oldham Athletic, Motherwell and Derby County before joining Sheffield United in 2011.

Porter is the third summer signing by boss David Artell for Crewe, who finished 17th in League Two.

They have also brought in fellow striker Jordan Bowery, who arrived initially on loan from Orient in January, as well as Carlisle United defender Michael Raynes.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

For more local news and sport, BBC Local Live: Staffordshire & Cheshire